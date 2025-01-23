Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral 

Trending

Celebrity couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced engagement in 2022

  • January 23, 2025
Singer Asim Azhar and his fiancée Merub Ali are head over heels in love!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Bematlab singer posted a cute photo with Merub showing off his love. 

The images saw the duo serving major couple goals while they were spotted out and about on a date laughing and chatting away.

Asim presented his ladylove a rose as she lovingly gazed at him.


For the date, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress sported an all-black dress with her collar bones visible. Her natural beauty stood out perfectly and the love glow was truly unmissable.

On the other hand, the Tera Woh Pyar hitmaker looked dapper in a jacket and to top off his look he opted to wear a white cap.

It is pertinent to mention that Asim’s post came merely a day after he celebrated Merub’s birthday in jest.

Previously, the Mein hitmaker announced he has a big show planned for his die-hard's in Toronto and the wait is worth it. 

To note, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali announced their engagement back in 2022 sending shock waves after the former’s breakup with Hania Amir. 

