Royal

Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting

Queen Sonja delivers powerful speech at world economic forum after recovering from minor surgery

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
King Harald, Queen Sonja of Norway attend special meeting
King Harald, Queen Sonja of Norway attend 'special' meeting 

King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja of Norway attended a “special” world economic forum conference.

This outing marks Sojna's first public appearance after undergoing minor surgery last week.

On Wednesday, January 22, the royal family of Norway posted a couple of from the major event and revealed the monarch met Iraqi President A.L. Rashid and discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The caption of the post, “The King and the Queen will attend the @worldeconomicforum, this year around the central theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’. Yesterday, De Koning spoke with CEO Martin Lundstedt of Volvo Group about the economic activities in our country and the future of the European car industry.”


Harald also took part in an key session on the creation of a “Green Corridor” between Kivu and Kinshasa. The new project is aimed to protect nature, promote socio-economic development and stability in the region.

“She also met Prof. Kate Fitz-Gibbon on (domestic) violence against women and children and the importance of empowering women,” the caption further read.

Moreover, Queen also talked with Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on migration and her upcoming UNICEF mission to Costa Rica.

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Benedict Cumberbatch makes shocking revelation about 2004 abduction

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner

Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral

Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Kate steps out for solo shopping spree after Prince Harry settles NGN trial
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
Princess Anne breaks silence on ‘difficulty’ after husband Timothy's injury
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host key event after Princess Leonor’s naval training departure
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince Nikolaos engaged to Chrysí Vardinogianni year after Princess Tatiana divorce
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Prince William, Princess Kate break royal norms with relationship openness
Sophie chokes back tears as she recalls her kids’ poignant tribute to late Queen
Sophie chokes back tears as she recalls her kids’ poignant tribute to late Queen
Prince Harry’s lawyer accuses News UK of blatant lawbreaking
Prince Harry’s lawyer accuses News UK of blatant lawbreaking
Prince William enjoys soccer game in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince William enjoys soccer game in Monaco without Kate Middleton
Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress
Prince Leka calls for better future on 105th anniversary of Lushnja Congress
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
King Charles releases first statement after Prince Harry settles NGN lawsuit
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, the future Queen of Norway, celebrates 21st birthday
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN
Prince Harry blasted for receiving £10 and £20 million in damages from NGN