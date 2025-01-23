Norway King Harald, Queen Sonja attend 'special' meeting

King Harald and his wife Queen Sonja of Norway attended a “special” world economic forum conference.
This outing marks Sojna's first public appearance after undergoing minor surgery last week.
On Wednesday, January 22, the royal family of Norway posted a couple of from the major event and revealed the monarch met Iraqi President A.L. Rashid and discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The caption of the post, “The King and the Queen will attend the @worldeconomicforum, this year around the central theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’. Yesterday, De Koning spoke with CEO Martin Lundstedt of Volvo Group about the economic activities in our country and the future of the European car industry.”
Harald also took part in an key session on the creation of a “Green Corridor” between Kivu and Kinshasa. The new project is aimed to protect nature, promote socio-economic development and stability in the region.
“She also met Prof. Kate Fitz-Gibbon on (domestic) violence against women and children and the importance of empowering women,” the caption further read.
Moreover, Queen also talked with Mr. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on migration and her upcoming UNICEF mission to Costa Rica.