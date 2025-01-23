Entertainment

Miley Cyrus' brother takes dig at Billy Ray's Trump inauguration performance

  January 23, 2025
Miley Cyrus brother, Trace, took a dig at their father Billy Ray Cyrus after his “trainwreck” performance at Donald Trump inauguration.

On Monday, the country musician, 63, took to the stage at the Washington Convention Center and perform A cappella at some points.

The following day his son took to social media and confessed that he “barely recognizes” his own father.

He wrote on Instagram, “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life.”

Truce added, “Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you.”


The Achy Breaky Heart singer’s son also posted a throwback photo with his father on stage.

“You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away,” Truce hinted at his siblings, including Miley.

However, Billy has not responded to his lengthy statement yet.

