Oprah Winfrey makes surprising revelation about Ozempic weight loss 

Oprah Winfrey is one of the name in the long list of A-listers, who have turned to medication to help them in their weight loss journey.
During a conversation with Dr. Ania Jastreboff on her podcast, The Oprah Show, the 70-year-old shared her opinions on "thin people" have changed drastically since she began her own fitness journey.
"One of the things that I realised the very first time I took a [weight loss drug] was that all these years, I thought that thin people had more willpower," Oprah revealed.
Furthermore, The Color Purple producer added that the usage made her realised that people who don’t have to observe their weight aren’t thinking much when they are eating, "They’re eating when they’re hungry, and they’re stopping when they’re full."
Oprah, who lost almost 50 pounds since starting her weight loss journey also informed her guest that her body became the butt of the joke after her popularity declined, she noted, "And I accepted it because I thought I deserve it."
The internet sensation revealed that after much struggles, she learned to accept herself, and didn’t allow even her own self to look down on her for not reaching her goal weight.
Previously, Oprah was nervous to admit that she had used weight loss drugs due to shame associated with it but as she went under a knee surgery, she needed all the help she could get for her fitness.
After consultation with her doctors, she decided to overcome her fear of judgement and used weight loss drugs to assist her on her journey for a better and fit life.