Royal Family takes sigh of relief after Prince Harry's legal win in UK

The Duke of Sussex settled privacy invasion lawsuit with Rupert Murdoch's publication The Sun on Wednesday

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Prince Harry's legal victory against UK press is believed to be a delightful news for the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex has finally settled his ongoing lawsuit with Rupert Murdoch,publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN) on Wednesday, after the press giant issued an official apology statement in a major breakthrough.

As per multiple news sources, Harry will also receive an eight-figure sum in damages for unlawfully retrieving Royal family members' private information between 1996 to 201.

Now a royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams has lift the curtain on Duke's royal relative's stance over his "monumental win.”

“There is no doubt that Harry will see this as a ‘monumental win’ over NGN. There is an unequivocal apology for unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun which it admitted have taken place," Fitzwilliams told Royal Insider.

Sharing royal family's feelings on the settlement, Fitzwilliams' added, “I suspect the royal family will be grateful that this case is settled. It’s clear, however, as far as he is concerned, that this is an ongoing campaign.”

To note, NGN issued a detailed apology to Prince Harry and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson. 

This victory of Prince Harry is being considered as a big relief for his father King Charles, who was said to be fearful of the revelation his son might have made in the court, once again putting the firm's reputation in jeopardy.

