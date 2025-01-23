Trending

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gives her fans some go-to makeup tips in a Get Ready With Me video

  January 23, 2025
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt offered her 86M followers major inspiration!

Turning to her official Instagram page on Wednesday, the Heart of Stone actress dropped a Get Ready With Me video touching up like a pro.

Using the most renowned makeup products, Bhatt planned to glam up and add glow.

The reel kicked off with the Jigra actor applying blush, proving that pink dewy cheeks are the in thing nowadays.

Further, the mom of Raha Kapoor added her new go-to- lip shade that was mostly bronzish. 


Next, she was seen giving her brows the look by applying a light brow colour followed by a slight touch of mascara that made her lashes shine bright. 

She later went on adding a teeny bit of foundation to give her skin an appeal, blending it deep in the skin.

Bhatt’s reel ends with her million-dollar grin in the camera, lighting up fans moods and brightening the week.

Her post garnered a million reactions in an instant as fans thronged the comments section with love.

One netizen in awe wrote, “Finally got the grwn video.”

A second fan noted, “always the best.”

“Natural beauty,” a third fan chimed.

“What a beauty,” a fourth fan effused

To note, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with her longtime lover Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. 

