Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis

Amy Schumer shared that her Cushing syndrome was diagnosed after internet pointed out her swollen face.
On January 22, the Snatched actress revealed at Call her Daddy podcast that year ago, she became a victim of internet trolling, which became a blessing in disguise, as per PEOPLE.
The trolling, which she ignored at first, became excessive after some physicians got involved and tried to provide her with a diagnosis based on her appearance, she said, "Doctors were chiming in in the comments and they were like, ‘No, no…something’s really up. Your face looks so crazy."
The I Feel Pretty added that that’s when she found out about her Cushing syndrome, which is cause by stress hormone.
Amy revealed that the reason behind her condition could be her taking steroid injection for her scars, as those injections are named as one of the reason behind the illness.
The comedian shared that she got diagnosed when she was filiming for Netflix’s Kinda pregnant, she told the host Alex Cooper, "I learned I had this condition, and that I had something called moon face, and I’m starring in a movie – and there’s a camera right in my face."
As she was struggling with her image, Lorraine Caffery, her pal and director told her that she looks amazing, which helped her focus on her art and not much on her condition.
Amy Schumer's upcoming Netflix series Kinda Pregnant, which follows a story of a woman who puts a fake baby bump and while telling a lie falls for her dream guy, is set to premier on February 2025.