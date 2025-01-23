Trending

Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visits his alma mater, DY Patil University, in Navi Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplays sky full of stars at his college campus
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus 

Kartik Aaryan creates nostalgia with a fun visit to his college campus. 

Days after receiving his engineering degree for the course which he completed more than a decade ago, the actor sets foot in the campus again.

However, this time the Freddy star visited the DY Patil stadium to attend the British rock band Coldplay’s Mumbai concert.

On Instagram, Kartik shared a reel where he was seen recording a selfie video from the stadium balcony, capturing the blue glowbands and flashlights raised in the air. 

The audience cheered as Coldplay performs his popular track titled A Sky Full Of Stars.


The Chandu Champion actor then captioned the post, “Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus (yo emoji) Pure Magic (sparkle emoji).”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who is currently in India for his concert tour, proved to the world that he is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan after mentioning him on stage. 

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan Is gearing up for his next venture Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which has promised to be a delightful romantic comedy.

Additionally, Kartik Aaryan is also collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on his untitled next.  

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Feroze Khan unveils first look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Alia Bhatt wins hearts with exciting GRWM video
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Rajpal Yadav receives death threat: Details Inside
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Asim Azhar's love-filled gesture for fiancee Merub Ali goes viral
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Triptii Dimri break silence on her 'overtly sexualized’ image after ‘Animal’
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
Is Ahad Raza Mir dating Dananeer Mobeen?
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
'Padmaavat': historical epic-saga to re-release on THIS date
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat
Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat
Kareena Kapoor cordially welcomes home ailing husband Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor cordially welcomes home ailing husband Saif Ali Khan
Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary
Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 39th birth anniversary
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at Rakhi Sawant with playful video
Hania Aamir takes hilarious dig at Rakhi Sawant with playful video
Saif Ali Khan finally returns home from hospital days after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan finally returns home from hospital days after stabbing attack