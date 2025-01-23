Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus 

Kartik Aaryan creates nostalgia with a fun visit to his college campus.
Days after receiving his engineering degree for the course which he completed more than a decade ago, the actor sets foot in the campus again.
However, this time the Freddy star visited the DY Patil stadium to attend the British rock band Coldplay’s Mumbai concert.
On Instagram, Kartik shared a reel where he was seen recording a selfie video from the stadium balcony, capturing the blue glowbands and flashlights raised in the air.
The audience cheered as Coldplay performs his popular track titled A Sky Full Of Stars.
The Chandu Champion actor then captioned the post, “Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus (yo emoji) Pure Magic (sparkle emoji).”
Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who is currently in India for his concert tour, proved to the world that he is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan after mentioning him on stage.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan Is gearing up for his next venture Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which has promised to be a delightful romantic comedy.
Additionally, Kartik Aaryan is also collaborating with the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on his untitled next.