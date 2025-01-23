Imran Ashraf shares moving statement about his son Roham 

Imran Ashraf revealed he is very close to his son Roham.
The famous Mazaaq Raat show host, who is co-parenting a son with ex-wife Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar, has Roham on his mind all the time.
In a podcast interview the Badzaat star shared that keeping his baby happy is his ultimate goal in life, “Leaving Roham while he does not want his dad to leave is difficult.”
He further added, “While walking out of the door I think that Allah has given me everything more than what I wished for.”
“Now what I do is all just for Roham and that keeps me going,” Ashraf elaborated.
To note, Imran Ashraf, who married the famous influencer, Kiran Ashfaque, parted ways in October 2022.
Since then, Ashraf has been focusing on his career and life that clearly revolves around his son Roham and his needs.
On the work front, Imran Ashraf is teaming up with Sonya Hussyn for an exciting new project titled Masoom as he unveiled BTS shots from the sets looking well in character.