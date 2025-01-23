Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods

Entertainment

The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced by comedian and actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang,

  • January 23, 2025
The Academy Awards has revealed its star-studded list of nominees for 2025, with Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong earning top nods alongside a diverse range of talented individuals and films.

As per the Oscars 2025 nomination, the Succession stars will face off against each other for Actor in a supporting role.

Apart from this, Ariana Grande Wicked also managed to secure a win in the Cinematic And Box Office Achievement category.

The 97th Academy Awards nominations were announced by comedian and actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang, during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

It is set to take place on March 2 and the upcoming event will be hosted by comedian and TV personality, Conan O'Brien.

Notably, the nominations have been finally unveiled after being postponed amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

After the chaotic LA wildfires, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences initially delayed the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominations from January 17 to January 19 - before being moved to January 23.

The voting period got a bit of an extension as it was originally supposed to wrap up on Sunday, January 12, but now it's been pushed back to Tuesday, January 14.

