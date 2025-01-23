Sports

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to win her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Australian Open final for the third consecutive year on Thursday, January 23.

As per BBC Sports, the player defeated her close friend Paula Badosa with scores of 6-4, 6-2.

Badosa started strong by taking a 2-0 lead but then struggled, winning only four of the next 16 games.

Shortly after winning the match, Sabalenka said, "Just saying that, I have goosebumps. I am so proud of myself and my team that we were able to put ourselves in such a situation.

She added, “It's a privilege and if I will be able to put my name in the history [books] it's going to mean the world to me.”

"At first I was dreaming to win at least one Grand Slam and now I have this opportunity and it's incredible,” the 26-year-old expressed.

After the match, the two friends hugged each other warmly at the net and were later seen chatting and smiling together in the players’ gym.

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

The player is aiming to win her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title.

If she succeeds, she would become the first player to achieve this since Martina Hingis.

Sabalenka won her 20th consecutive match at the Australian Open, maintaining her unbeaten run as the two-time defending champion.

She will play against either Iga Swiatek or Madison Keys in the final match.

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals
Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods

Academy Awards 2025: ‘Succession’ stars Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong earn top nods
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit

Queen Camila attends key event after her emotional hospital visit
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns
Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan