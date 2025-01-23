Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Australian Open final for the third consecutive year on Thursday, January 23.
As per BBC Sports, the player defeated her close friend Paula Badosa with scores of 6-4, 6-2.
Badosa started strong by taking a 2-0 lead but then struggled, winning only four of the next 16 games.
Shortly after winning the match, Sabalenka said, "Just saying that, I have goosebumps. I am so proud of myself and my team that we were able to put ourselves in such a situation.
She added, “It's a privilege and if I will be able to put my name in the history [books] it's going to mean the world to me.”
"At first I was dreaming to win at least one Grand Slam and now I have this opportunity and it's incredible,” the 26-year-old expressed.
After the match, the two friends hugged each other warmly at the net and were later seen chatting and smiling together in the players’ gym.
The player is aiming to win her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title.
If she succeeds, she would become the first player to achieve this since Martina Hingis.
Sabalenka won her 20th consecutive match at the Australian Open, maintaining her unbeaten run as the two-time defending champion.
She will play against either Iga Swiatek or Madison Keys in the final match.