Princess Kate expresses heartfelt desire to meet Harry, Meghan on US trip

Kate Middleton has lift the curtain on her biggest mission of 2025 and it is linked with her estranged relatives Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly planning a work trip to the US this year after applying for a trademark to launch their Royal Foundation charity in America, and Catherine looks at this visit as an opportunity to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Reflecting on Wiliam's remarks about Kate, in which he predicted more international trips of the mother-of-three, who just beat cancer last year, a source exclusively told Closer magazine, "Kate is feeling a lot better and has said she’d love the chance to get over to America."
"She sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry and feels like it would be a great step towards making peace," added the insider.
They went on to explain, "One of Kate’s top goals for 2025 is to find a way to mend fences between William and Harry so that is front and centre on her mind whenever there’s talk about going to America."
"She will be pushing for the brothers to have a sit down if this trip happens, she’s very singleminded about it," the source further revealed.
According to the source, "If Harry and William can sit down together and make some progress, that will make it much easier for the four of them to eventually sit down and break bread."
It is pertinent to mention, Kate Middleton, Prince William are believed to be not in contact with the Sussexes ever since they have made high profile allegations against the future king and queen first in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in 2021 and then in duke's memoir Spare.