Guy Pearce parts ways with ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Carice van Houten

Guy Pearce has parted ways from his Game of Thrones girlfriend Carice van Houten.
The 48-year-old Dutch actress took to her Instagram account this week to make a shock confession, revealing she and Guy haven't been a couple for “years.”
"I don’t usually engage in discussions about my personal life, but because of a number of conclusions in the media last week regarding my relationship with Guy, I wanted to make something clear,” she wrote along with a snap of her and the 57-year-oldd.
Houten continued, “He and I are great friends and love each other very much, but we haven’t been a couple for years."
"I am, however, very proud to say we are in a wonderful partnership raising the true love of our lives – our beautiful son and his hamster. The end,” she added.
Guy started dating Carice in 2015 after he ended his almost 20-year marriage to Kate Mestitz.
It was assumed the couple was still together until Guy referred to his ex-wife Kate as the "greatest love of my life" earlier this month.
Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten welcomed their first son Monte in 2016.