Madison Keys sets up thrilling Australian Open final Against Aryna Sabalenka

Madison Keys defeated five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 5-7, 6-1 and 7-6 (10-8)

  • January 23, 2025
Madison Keys advanced to the Australian Open final on Thursday, January 23.

As per CNN, with this win, she sets up a thrilling game against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The player defeated five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek with scores of 5-7, 6-1 and 7-6 (10-8).

Swiatek served for the match at 6-5 in the third set and had a match point, but Keys saved it, broke back and then fought back from a 7-5 deficit in the tie-breaker to win and move on to the next round.

The loss will be especially disappointing for Swiatek, as she had a match point at 40-30 but failed to convert it, missing the chance to reach her first Australian Open final.

Keys expressed, “I’m still trying to catch up to everything that’s happening. Umm … yeah … I’m in the final!”

Earlier on Thursday, Sabalenka advanced to the Australian Open final for the third consecutive year by defeating her close friend Paula Badosa with scores of 6-4, 6-2.

The player is aiming to win her third consecutive Australian Open women’s singles title.

During her interview, Sabalenka was informed that by winning three straight Australian Open titles, she would join an exclusive list of tennis legends, including Margaret Court, Marina Hingis and Steffi Graf to which she responded, You just saying that, I have goosebumps.

She added, “Honestly, I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my team that we were able to put ourselves in such a situation, and it’s a privilege.”

