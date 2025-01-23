Ariana Grande reacts to first Oscars nomination for 'Wicked' with tearful response

Ariana Grande is on cloud nine after earning an Oscars nomination for her impressive portrayal of a beloved character in Wicked.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Wicked star penned an emotional note after garnering an Oscar nomination on January 23.
Grande kicked off the note, “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”
She continued, “I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I'm so proud of you, tiny.”
Expressing her gratitude, the 7 Rings songstress said, “Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”
She also extended her appreciation to the director, Jon M. Chu “for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family.”
Grande added, “I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. Your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always.”
She concluded, “I don’t quite have all my words yet, I'm still trying to breathe. but thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart.”
In a shared post, Grande shared her childhood snap along with the best supporting actress category in the second slide.
To note, Wicked got total 10 nominations in the Academy Awards.