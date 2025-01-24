Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey 'super focused’ on marriage amid continuous split rumors

The 'Peaches' crooner and the Rhode founder 'are fine' amid the ongoing divorce speculations

  • January 24, 2025
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are shutting down split rumors with their unwavering commitment to each other.

As per PEOPLE, an exclusive source shared that the Peaches crooner and the Rhode founder "are fine" amid the ongoing divorce speculations.

"They have a great family life, but also enjoy and encourage each other to pursue their passions," the source said.

The tipster revealed, "She loves that he's into music again. She loves his creative and artistic side. He [keeps] creating with friends."

The insider mentioned that it is "quite sad that there are constant split rumors" about the couple.

"Anyone who spends a lot of time with them can tell how in love they are and also how super focused they are on their marriage. They are both very mature for their age and so in it together. It's [a] very special marriage," the insider added.

To note, this update came days after the Yummy singer seemingly unfollowed Hailey from his Instagram.

On January 21, Justin refuted the allegations on his Instagram Stories, noting, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife." He then added, "S--- is getting suss out here."

