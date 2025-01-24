King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’

King Charles seemingly found himself getting “embarrassed” over Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle with the Home Office for police security
The Duke of Sussex reportedly wanted to have police protection reinstated for his family whenever they visit the UK
In 2020, Meghan Markle and Harry stepped down as working royals and got their taxpayer-funded security removed.
However, the youngest son of Charles has been given "bespoke" security arrangement, which means the government will grant him security on a case-by-case basis.
A royal correspondent Richard Palmer discussed the British monarch’s response on Harry’s legal action for security during a chat with Mirror, "The King is said to find it embarrassing that his son is taking legal action against His Majesty's Government.”
He added, “He is also said to find it infuriating that Harry claims his father is in a position to overturn the decision to refuse him guaranteed police protection.”
The decision to withdraw Harry's police protection was made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).
A source close to the Duke noted, "He's the King, he could sort that out any time he wants.”
Notably, he was offered protection by the Metropolitan Police for his High Court trial against News Group Newspapers.