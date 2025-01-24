Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama 

Hailey Bieber released a cryptic statement amid Justin Bieber divorce rumours.
The Rhode Skin founder took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 22, sharing a two-word message in an attempt to squash the ongoing separation reports.
Hailey posted a mirror selfie while giving fans a glimpse of her green and white bag featuring her name as 'Mrs. Bieber' written across the middle of her bag's stripes.
In the viral photo, the 28-year-old businesswoman was seen wearing a black jacket and matching pants.
This post came after Justin unfollowed Hailey on his official Instagram account.
According to Page Six, Justin removed his partner from his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
In response, the Yummy hitmaker clarified in his now-deleted Instagram post in which he expressed his frustration about the matter, saying, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife, S--- is getting suss out here."
The mother-of-one also posted a carousel of images from their recent trip to Aspen together.
The couple, who got married in 2018, sparked the split rumours in December 2024 after Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's surprise engagement announcement.
At that time, Hailey addressed the reports with a befitting response to the trolls, saying, "Me to all of you on the internet."
It is pertinent to note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who share a six-month-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, have not issued a public statement regarding their split reports.