'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit

Stranger Things fans should contain their excitement as the release date has been accidentally leaked online.
An eagle-eyed fans has seemingly cracked the release date of the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series, which has been ruling the hearts since 2016.
Although, the final season of Stranger Things is scheduled to release by the end of this year, the streaming giant is yet to confirm the exact premiere date of the show.
However, as per an article on What's on Netflix, a die-hard fan on X has found out the release date of Season 5 by using technological witchcraft on different Netflix websites.
According to a snapshot shared by a user @upsidedownscoop on X, Stranger Things' final season will release on Netflix on Thursday, November 27, 2025.
Surprisingly this release date happens to be Thanksgiving Day in the United States.
However, it is still unclear if the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be releases in parts like Season 4.
It can be assumed that Stranger Things last season will release first four episodes on Thanksgiving, and the remainder closer to Christmas, giving an epic conclusion to not only the show, but 2025 as well.
As per a recent report by Just Jared, Joseph Quinn, whose character Eddie Munson died at the end of season 4, will not be returning in the final season.
Meanwhile, Eduardo Franco, who portrayed Jonathan‘s best friend Argyle in the previous season also confirmed in an interview that, “I never got a phone call. So I think, yeah, I think that’s it.”