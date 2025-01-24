Entertainment

'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit

A 'Stranger Things' fan has accidentally unveiled final season's release date

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025

'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit


Stranger Things fans should contain their excitement as the release date has been accidentally leaked online.

An eagle-eyed fans has seemingly cracked the release date of the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series, which has been ruling the hearts since 2016.

Although, the final season of Stranger Things is scheduled to release by the end of this year, the streaming giant is yet to confirm the exact premiere date of the show.

However, as per an article on What's on Netflix, a die-hard fan on X has found out the release date of Season 5 by using technological witchcraft on different Netflix websites.

Stranger Things season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit

According to a snapshot shared by a user @upsidedownscoop on X, Stranger Things' final season will release on Netflix on Thursday, November 27, 2025. 

Stranger Things season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit

Surprisingly this release date happens to be Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

However, it is still unclear if the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be releases in parts like Season 4. 

It can be assumed that Stranger Things last season will release first four episodes on Thanksgiving, and the remainder closer to Christmas, giving an epic conclusion to not only the show, but 2025 as well.

As per a recent report by Just Jared, Joseph Quinn, whose character Eddie Munson died at the end of season 4, will not be returning in the final season.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Franco, who portrayed Jonathan‘s best friend Argyle in the previous season also confirmed in an interview that, “I never got a phone call. So I think, yeah, I think that’s it.”

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before split?
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before split?
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Demi Moore on cloud nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Demi Moore on cloud nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce