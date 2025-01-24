Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’

Coralie Fargeat made the history at Oscar nomination with her hit horror film, The Substance.
On Thursday night, she earned nomination for a female filmmaker in the Best Director race with just her second film.
Coralie will be competing against Sean Baker, Brady Corbet, James Mangold, and Jacques Audiard for the award.
Other movies who eared a nomination at the Best Picture race include Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, and Wicked.
Coralie told IndieWire at the Golden Globes, “I don’t see horror films as any different from other movies. They are so political. They are such a great way to tell so many things in a very rude way, and in a very indelicate way.”
She added, “To me, they should compete at the same level as everything else. I learned to accept who I was as a filmmaker, not loving writing dialogue, for instance, but expressing myself in a visual and very visceral way. And that’s when you accept who you are, and then the magic can happen.”
Moreover, The Substance star Demi Moore also earned the first Oscar nomination of her life for the horror film.