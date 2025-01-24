Royal

Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'dishearten' over extreme backlash by public

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash

Prince Harry wants to help his wife Meghan Markle in whichever way he can amid extreme backlash for their alleged "opportunist” move.

The royal couple made some public appearances this month, with Harry helping a man affected by LA wildfire to Meghan distribution goods among the victims.

However, the tabloid labelled them as “disaster tourists” and “politicians.”

A source recently disclosed a wise advice from Duke to Duchess of Sussex, to Radar Online, "Yet, in pursuing that goal, she's found herself at the receiving end of harsh treatment. Harry has reassured her of his pride in her actions and advised her to take a step back and not let it get to her. Still, it weighs on them.”

The insider added, "Meghan and Harry have been taken aback by the intensity of the backlash they're facing. It's disheartening for them to see just how fierce some of the criticism is. This reinforces their belief that they can’t please everyone.”

Meghan and Harry also volunteered at World Central Kitchen after wildfire started in Los Angeles.

During volunteering, they prepared meals for evacuees, engaged in conversations, and offered comfort to those affected.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?
Princess Iman, husband Jameel of Jordan to welcome first baby?
Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge
Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
King Charles responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
King Charles responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus