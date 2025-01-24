Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash

Prince Harry wants to help his wife Meghan Markle in whichever way he can amid extreme backlash for their alleged "opportunist” move.
The royal couple made some public appearances this month, with Harry helping a man affected by LA wildfire to Meghan distribution goods among the victims.
However, the tabloid labelled them as “disaster tourists” and “politicians.”
A source recently disclosed a wise advice from Duke to Duchess of Sussex, to Radar Online, "Yet, in pursuing that goal, she's found herself at the receiving end of harsh treatment. Harry has reassured her of his pride in her actions and advised her to take a step back and not let it get to her. Still, it weighs on them.”
The insider added, "Meghan and Harry have been taken aback by the intensity of the backlash they're facing. It's disheartening for them to see just how fierce some of the criticism is. This reinforces their belief that they can’t please everyone.”
Meghan and Harry also volunteered at World Central Kitchen after wildfire started in Los Angeles.
During volunteering, they prepared meals for evacuees, engaged in conversations, and offered comfort to those affected.