Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is set to make his big return to the silver screen for the first time since he finalized his divorce from now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
As per Hello Magazine, the Gone Girl star will star in the upcoming Artists Equity project, the sequel to 2016's The Accountant.
In a highly anticipated sequel Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia-Addai Robinson will also be reprising their roles from the original.
To note, The Accountant 2's added to the list of March premieres at South by Southwest, with a March 8 release date.
The film is slated to release in theaters on April 25.
Notably, Affleck’s upcoming The Accountant 2 will mark his first movie after his shocking divorce from Jennifer Lopez in August 2024.
In August, on the second anniversary of their romantic Atlanta wedding ceremony, the Unstoppable star finally took her divorce from the actor and filmmaker to court.
Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized earlier in January.
The couple began dealing with split reports in the early part of 2024, although occasionally publicly reunited for the sake of family gatherings.