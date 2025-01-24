Entertainment

Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce was finalized earlier in January

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is set to make his big return to the silver screen for the first time since he finalized his divorce from now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

As per Hello Magazine, the Gone Girl star will star in the upcoming Artists Equity project, the sequel to 2016's The Accountant.

In a highly anticipated sequel Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia-Addai Robinson will also be reprising their roles from the original.

To note, The Accountant 2's added to the list of March premieres at South by Southwest, with a March 8 release date.

The film is slated to release in theaters on April 25.

Notably, Affleck’s upcoming The Accountant 2 will mark his first movie after his shocking divorce from Jennifer Lopez in August 2024.

In August, on the second anniversary of their romantic Atlanta wedding ceremony, the Unstoppable star finally took her divorce from the actor and filmmaker to court.

Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was finalized earlier in January.

The couple began dealing with split reports in the early part of 2024, although occasionally publicly reunited for the sake of family gatherings.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
Hailey Bieber drops cryptic message after Justin Bieber's Instagram drama
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list
Charli XCX, Dua Lipa dominate BRIT Awards 2025 nomination list
'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit
'Stranger Things' season 5 release date leaked after two cast members exit
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Coralie Fargeat makes history at Oscar nomination with ‘The Substance’
Demi Moore on could nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Demi Moore on could nine after first Oscar nomination of life
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Priyanka Chopra gives nod to 'Anuja' after Oscars 2025 nomination
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Robert Pattinson reacts to 'Twilight' criticism amid marriage rumours
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp part ways after a year together
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce
‘Devastated’ Angelina Jolie faces Oscar setback after Brad Pitt divorce