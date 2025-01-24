Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  January 24, 2025
Tate McRae has a great news for her fandom!

The pop icon will release her new album So Close To What on February 21, 2025, via RCA Records.

On Thursday night, Tate released her highly-anticipated single Sports car alongside the official music video.

The newly hit song was written and produced with hitmakers Ryan Tedder, Grant Boutin, and Julia Michaels.

While talking about making the music video, Tate told Vogue, “There was so much discomfort with this video. I wore wigs for the first time, which was a risk for me because I’ve always had my hair and my look. But Bardia and Brett, for this video, pushed me in a scary direction. I think I got to show so many characters that I didn’t even know existed.”

She also praised the co-writers, “This was such a fun song to write. I wrote it with Julia Michaels, Ryan Tedder, and Grant and we wanted to kind of capture the adrenaline of love, sex, and the excitement of it all.”

Moreover, her tacks Sports car, 2 hands and It’s ok I’m ok hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.

 Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour:

Tate McRae will kick off her Miss Possessive Tour in March.

Her shows will take place in South America, Europe, UK, and North America, before wrapping up in LA on September 26, 2025.

