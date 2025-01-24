Katy Perry shares unique photo dump ahead of new concert

Katy Perry is reminiscing her time in Paris with a special photo dump!
On Thursday night, January 23, the 143 singer took to her Instagram handle where she shared a carousel of snaps as she flashed back to her time in the French capital.
In the snaps, Perry was seen exuding glamour in a white-and-yellow colored sleeveless minidress that featured a halterneck design wrapped around the singer’s neck.
However, what made the snaps unique was an enormous croissant that the Prism singer cradled like a baby before having a bite out of it.
Alongside the special carousel, the songstress’s unique caption stated, “France I hope our paths croissant again very soon.”
The singer was in Paris to make an appearance as the Pièces Jaunes 2025 Gala at Paris La Défense Arena. The concert marked a star-studded night that was attended by various artists from all over the world in support of the Hospitals Foundation.
It is pertinent to mention that Katy Perry’s this post comes just a few days before the singer is scheduled to perform at the Fire Aid Benefit Concert on January 30, 2025.
The event, which will held at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, is to benefit people affected by two of the most destructive wildfires recorded in California.