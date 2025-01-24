Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence on singer's failed performance 

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife, Firerose has opened up about the reason behind singer's failed performance at President Donald Trump's post-inauguration ceremony.
The 63-year-old American singer sparked controversy during his live musical concert at Liberty Ball this week when he accidentally mixed two of his popular songs.
As reported by Page Six, after Billy Ray's concert, Firerose revealed that she has also experienced Billy's unstable mental condition during their short-term marriage.
"What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship, it’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light," the 26-year-old singer stated.
Expressing her disappointment, Firerose added, "For his potential good, because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem."
It is pertinent to note, the popular musician and Firerose tied the knot in October 2023. After spending a few months together, the couple decided to part ways in August 2024.
Firerose's remarks came after the Achy Breaky Heart crooner's son Trace Cyrus, whom he shares with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, issued an emotional plea to his father to seek help.
Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old musician wrote on Wednesday, January 21, "Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now, have been genuinely worried about [Billy Ray] for years."
"You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. … I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad," Trace Cyrus remarked.
However, Billy Ray Cyrus has blamed the faulty instrument for his ruined musical performance at the president’s event.