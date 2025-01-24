Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Angelina Jolie’s Oscar aspirations for her latest role were reportedly "doomed from the start," with critics claiming her singing performance was held to an "impossible standard."
The Maria star snubbed at the Academy Awards as she did not receive Oscars nomination following the strong hope of her nod.
As per InTouch Weekly, the source said, “Number one, the thing that hurts Angelina is her almost total lack of a sense of humor or lightness when she talks about this movie,”
The insider went on to say that “when you combine that with the actual movie itself, there’s this air of sadness and moroseness around her that isn’t fun.”
“She’s got a dark personality and Maria Callas‘ music is uplifting, but her story is not.” the source claimed, adding that her seriousness may have actually harmed the appearance of her awards run by alienating reviewers and exposing her performance to criticism.
The source mentioned, “Angelina also was harmed by the fact that she didn’t do her own singing. Even though Rami Malek got away with it six years ago on Bohemian Rhapsody, the mood has shifted and awards voters value authenticity above everything.”
Comparing it with the Bob Dylan biopic, a source added, “There’s also the problem of comparisons to Timmy Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. He did his own signing in that movie and absolutely killed it, stunning even his biggest naysayers. Timothée is even going on SNL next week to sing in character as Bob Dylan, live.”
“It seems like the new standard for musical biopics, even ones about opera singers, is that you really have to do the singing yourself,” the source said.
They conditioned, “This isn’t lost on Angelina or her team, no matter how much money they throw behind her otherwise brilliant performance. Timmy’s success, plus the real singing done by the women of Wicked, completely overshadowed her.”
To note, Angelina Jolie’s role in Maria could not make its way to Golden Globe and SAG Awards.