Andie MacDowell opens up about her ‘miracle’ recovery from painful disease

Andie MacDowell has revealed that she had been diagnosed with piriformis syndrome, a rare neuromuscular condition that affects the sciatic nerve.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, January 23, MacDowell opened up about her health struggles.
"I have piriformis syndrome, so it's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," MacDowell told Barrymore.
She went on to share, "I thought I was going to have to have hip replacement, thank God, my hips are fine.”
MacDowell further added that she’s working toward improving her health.
“I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day,” she said, adding that it “doesn’t hurt anymore," calling it "a miracle.”
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), piriformis syndrome "is a rare neuromuscular condition that occurs when the piriformis muscle in the buttocks presses on the sciatic nerve."
Through the years, MacDowell has become an advocate for aging in Hollywood by leaning into her years of wisdom and embracing her silver hair, which she stopped coloring during COVID