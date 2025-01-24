Brad Pitt makes first appearance after ex Angelina Jolie major setback

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie's major 'secrets' might get unveiled by ex husband Brad Pitt as their divorce is settled after 8 years

Brad Pitt made first public appearance after his ex wife Angelina Jolie was snubbed by Oscars.

The renowned actress spent months learning to sing for the role of Maria Callas but she could not secure an Oscar nomination.

Meanwhile, Brad was photographed sporting grown-out facial hair, scruffy ashy blonde mustache and a gray beard.

As seen in the pictures posted by People, the Oscar winner, 61, chose a white bucket hat, a chambray button-down, white shirt and a navy jacket and pants for the outing.

Recently, a source told Life & Style that Brad might disclose Angelia’s “secrets” since their divorce had been finalized.

“Now that their divorce is final, Brad’s telling friends maybe it’s time to share his side. Brad would really love to set the record straight. Brad’s held on to a lot of secrets about Angelina,” the insider shared.

As per the reports, these secrets “could change the kids’ opinion of their mom.”

They former couple share children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad and Angelina reached a settlement in their divorce eight years after the Maria actress filed it.

