Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before split?

Ben Affleck seemingly predicted the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner before his high-profile split with JLo.
The 52-year-old actor has reportedly predicted the possible affair between his now ex-wife and the TV actor even before parting ways in August 2024.
During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast in 2023 for the promotion of his directorial film Air, Affleck revealed that he was 'disturbed' by his then-wife's remarks about Costner's remarkable performance in his superhit TV series Yellowstone.
The father-of-three claimed in his old interview that the Marry Me starlet even showed him a clip of a monologue delivered by Costner, which left him unfazed.
Affleck's previous remarks about his former partner resurfaced on social media on Friday, January 24, suggesting that the actor had already predicted romance between Lopez and Costner even before filing for the divorce in August 2024.
The 55-year-old actress and the popular American actor have sparked dating speculations after being spotted during Christmas in Aspen.
Meanwhile, an insider has also spilt to Star magazine that Costner and Lopez are secretly seeing each other after the actress' divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in December 2024.
As of now, neither Jennifer Lopez's nor Kevin Costner's representatives have confirmed their relationship.