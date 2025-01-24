Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Rosé make sizzling cameos in Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red's music video

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars previously joined forces on hit duet 'Die With a Smile'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025


Lady Gaga and Blackpink's Rosé know how to set race pulses!

The duo has made a sultry appearance in the NSFW music video for Bruno Mars' new single, Fat, Juicy & Wet, featuring Sexyy Red.

The graphic video, which is not suitable for all audiences, showcases Mars and Sexyy Red's energetic and flirtatious performance, set against a backdrop of bold red colors.

In one scene, Mars drives a boat as Sexyy Red cozies up next to him. 

While another showed him dressed as a janitor mopping up a floor as bubbles fill the air.

The video takes a surprising turn when Lady Gaga and Rosé make their entrances, joining Mars and Sexyy Red for a high-energy party scene.

Wearing a red wig and fur, Gaga struts her stuff and showcases her signature dance moves, while Rosé brings her own sass and charm.

The four artists can be seen partying together, popping champagne, and twerking in the video.

Earlier to this, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars joined forces on hit duet Die With a Smile. 

Rosé is also a recent Mars collaborator, having teamed up with him on their playful pop single APT.

