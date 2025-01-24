Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist

Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently faced fresh accusations by the former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine.
The 59-year-old journalist explained the details of her alleged meeting with the disgraced rap icon in the upcoming docuseries The Fall of Diddy.
In the new series, Danyel alleged that the 55-year-old music mogul threatened her if she would not take his approval before publishing the photos for the cover story.
The former editor said, "After the shoot, Mr. Combs wanted to see the covers before they were published, It was policy for us not to show the covers to anyone before they were published."
"I told him that I wouldn't be making an exception and he said that he would see me dead in a trunk if I did not show it to him," she added.
The first African editor for Billboard added that she warned the rapper to take his words back, to which he responded that he was not taking s*** back.
After the altercation, Danyel filed a lawsuit against the father-of-seven.
As reported by Mail Online, Diddy, who was arrested in September 2024 over serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, has previously denied the accusations made by the journalist.
It is significant to note, The Fall of Diddy is slated to be released on January 27 on OTT platforms.
The series also features lengthy interviews with the rapper's accusers and their attorneys.