Entertainment

Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Ferguson's birthday in London

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham make rare appearance at their close pal Rosemary's special night

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Fergusons birthday in London
Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Ferguson's birthday in London 

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, made a joint appearance at their close pal Rosemary Ferguson's 50th birthday bash in London.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, enjoyed the star-studded event of the veteran model's special night on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

For the night out, Victoria was seen wearing a black blazer, which she paired with matching pants.

On the other hand, David donned a black suit with a coordinated tie.

As reported by Daily Mail, Victoria and Rosemary are pals in personal and business life. 

The two have collaborated on various fashion projects in the past.

However, the 50-year-old fashion designer's second eldest son, Cruz Beckham, also dated the model-turned-nutritionist's daughter, Bliss, in 2021.

After spending 18 months together as a couple, the former duo parted ways in 2022. 

Despite the breakup of their children, Victoria and Rosemary share a strong bond.

Apart from David and Victoria, several Hollywood figures, including Kate Moss, Jefferson Hack, Jamie Hince, Poppy Delevingne, Sadie Frost, Darren Aronofsky, Lady Mary Charteris, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jade Jagger, Mary McCartney, Jaime Winstone, and Dave Gardner, have attended the 50th birthday celebrations of the former model.

Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment

Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment
Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion

Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande

Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Katy Perry shares unique photo dump ahead of new concert
Katy Perry shares unique photo dump ahead of new concert
Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album produced by son Braison
Billy Ray Cyrus announces new album produced by son Braison
Lady Gaga, Rosé make sizzling cameos in Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red's music video
Lady Gaga, Rosé make sizzling cameos in Bruno Mars, Sexyy Red's music video
Andie MacDowell opens up about her ‘miracle’ recovery from painful disease
Andie MacDowell opens up about her ‘miracle’ recovery from painful disease
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence on singer's failed performance
Billy Ray Cyrus' ex Firerose breaks silence on singer's failed performance
Brad Pitt makes first appearance after ex Angelina Jolie major setback
Brad Pitt makes first appearance after ex Angelina Jolie major setback
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before split?
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before split?
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck makes acting comeback after finalizing divorce from Jennifer Lopez