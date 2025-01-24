Victoria, David Beckham celebrate Rosemary Ferguson's birthday in London 

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, made a joint appearance at their close pal Rosemary Ferguson's 50th birthday bash in London.
The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, enjoyed the star-studded event of the veteran model's special night on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
For the night out, Victoria was seen wearing a black blazer, which she paired with matching pants.
On the other hand, David donned a black suit with a coordinated tie.
As reported by Daily Mail, Victoria and Rosemary are pals in personal and business life.
The two have collaborated on various fashion projects in the past.
However, the 50-year-old fashion designer's second eldest son, Cruz Beckham, also dated the model-turned-nutritionist's daughter, Bliss, in 2021.
After spending 18 months together as a couple, the former duo parted ways in 2022.
Despite the breakup of their children, Victoria and Rosemary share a strong bond.
Apart from David and Victoria, several Hollywood figures, including Kate Moss, Jefferson Hack, Jamie Hince, Poppy Delevingne, Sadie Frost, Darren Aronofsky, Lady Mary Charteris, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jade Jagger, Mary McCartney, Jaime Winstone, and Dave Gardner, have attended the 50th birthday celebrations of the former model.