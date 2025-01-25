Health

Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare

Netherlands gets hit with flu epidemic leaving the hospital staff overwhelmed

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare

Netherlands joined the list of countries who got hit with an unusual increase in influenza patients during flu season.

Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) shared on Wednesday, that the annual flu epidemic has started in European country Netherlands, as reported by NL .

The viral outbreak has made hospitals crowded with school struggling to be open as most of the teachers are forced to stay at home due to their sickness.

Number of people visiting doctors with flu-like symptoms increased vastly in recent weeks, with the rate of official diagnosed spiking.

Along with that, the respiratory syncytial virus (RVS) among children is also taking a sharp turn.

"Because of this combination, it is busier now than last year," Esther Cornegé-Blokland, chairwoman of the Dutch Association for Clinical Geriatrics (NVKG) informed the outlet.

Some hospitals are scaling down planned care to make sure there is enough capacity to care for incoming flu patients, Yara Basta, the chairwoman of the Dutch Association for Emergency Physicians shared.

While several healthcare centres have opened special wards for influenza patients.

With schools being short-staff, the teachers are struggling to cover for their sick colleagues while simultaneously taking care of children and themselves.

Sterrenschool primary school in Hilversum, director Ivonne de Bondt has to substitute for sick teachers while she herself is also becoming ill has revealed, "That is much more than normal."

Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare

Netherlands flu outbreak affects schools and healthcare
Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant

Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant
King Charles welcomes St Kitts and Nevis PM to Sandringham Estate

King Charles welcomes St Kitts and Nevis PM to Sandringham Estate
Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles

Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
New research unveils shocking risks for adults with ADHD
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
Face moisturiser recall as FDA warns of health risks
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
New study reveals surprising benefits of carbonated water for weight loss
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Ozempic: Landmark study unveils risk and benefits of popular obesity drug
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Say goodbye to black bananas: THIS genius tip keeps them fresh longer
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Protein powder shocking secret reveal: Contains high levels of heavy metals
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Boost your health naturally with THESE 5 Mediterranean superfoods
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Microplastics in tea bags: What you should know before brewing your next cup?
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Swap red meat for fish to cut dementia risk by 28%
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
Boost your liver health with THIS expert-recommended fruit
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine