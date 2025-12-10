Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton unveils break plans after challenging Ferrari debut season

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton has shed light on his plans for the F1 winter break, stating he will be uncontactable as he prepares for the new season.

Acording to Racing News, Hamilton endured a highly difficult year at Ferrari, labelling it the most difficult season he has had in his 18-year association with F1.

The seven-time champion failed to secure a podium finish during the year, marking the first season in his career that he has failed to do so.

While Ferrari slipped back in the pecking order, Hamilton was largely outpaced by team-mate Charles Leclerc, a seven-year Ferrari veteran.

With the season now behind him, Hamilton expressed his desire to switch off as he aims to reset for the new campaign.

“I don’t particularly feel relieved,” Hamilton said after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “I feel fine. I feel pretty fresh. I’m just looking forward to the break.

Next year, the sport will undergo a major technical change with new power units and aerodynamic rules coming into play.

