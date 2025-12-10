Prince Harry alerted to serious financial risk amid privacy lawsuit

Prince Harry has cautioned that a looming privacy lawsuit could pose a significant financial risk, highlighting the high stakes involved in the ongoing legal battle.
The Dukes of Sussex and six other high-profile claimants have been warned they face serious financial risk in their £38 million privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.
Judges emphasized that losing could leave them personally liable for millions in legal costs and stressed the need for a clear understanding of the consequences amid rising expenses.
According to the judges the claimants could face a serious financial strain, alerting that a loss may result in being stuck with substantial legal bills.
The seven claimants carry a combined £14.1 million insurance policy to cover legal costs should they lose their case against Associated Newspapers.
It is also reported that each individual has also secured separate After The Event insurance cover of £2.35million.
The judges emphasized that there was an underlying risk in how the arrangement was structured.
"If that means the individual claimants need to reassess their ATE cover, that can only be in their own best interests," the judges stated in their ruling.
To note, Prince Harry and Baroness Lawrence, along with Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley, and Sir Simon Hughes, are pursuing claims against the publisher over alleged phone hacking, call bugging, and other unlawful practices.