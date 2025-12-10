Miley Cyrus drops ‘Dream as One’ music video featuring fiery visuals

Entertainment
Miley Cyrus releases breathtaking music video of her new track ‘Dream as One’ from ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

  • By Sidra Khan
The wait is finally over for Miley Cyrus and Avatar: Fire and Ash fans.

On Tuesday, December 9, the Flowers crooner took to her official Instagram account to spark a frenzy among fans by announcing the release of her new song Dream as One from the upcoming epic sci-fi film.

The anticipated music video features fiery scenes, showing the Grammy winner singing against a burning backdrop that matches the movie’s title.

“Even through the flames / Even through the ashes in the sky, Baby, when we dream, we dream as one / Every time I breathe / It's a song to keep this love alive / I know when we dream, we dream as one,” the Wrecking Ball crooner sang.

In the thrilling MV, Cyrus dropped jaws in a strapless sequin gown in the foggy ash sequence of the video.

“Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash music video out now. Directed by Glen Luchford,” she captioned the post.

Fans’ reactions:

Miley Cyrus’s jaw-dropping, fiery video quickly sparked buzz among fans, who wasted no moment in sharing their exciting reactions.

“Miley has a Golden Globe and an Oscar in her purse,” commented one.

Another sweetly penned, “today’s my birthday and this is the best birthday gift ever, love you so much MC.”

“Congratulations Miley, I'm going to see Avatar just because of the song lol,” a third noted.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to release on December 19, 2025.

