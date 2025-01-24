Royal

Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge

Prince Louis will face new challenge from his father Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025


Prince William is setting the stage for Prince Louis to take on an exciting new royal challenge.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited Toxteth, Liverpool, to meet with local community members and schoolchildren.

During his visit, Prince William met pupils from Princes Primary School and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School.

He met local children, who presented him with three special envelopes, each containing a £10 note for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The gifts were given as a fun task called the 'Smile Challenge', which required the kids to creatively use the money to put a smile on someone's face, but with a twist: they couldn't simply hand over the cash.

"This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge. That's very kind of you, thank you very much," William responded to the thoughtful gesture.

He also expressed, "I ask my children this every day and they always say absolutely nothing at all."

Prince William also spoke about the opportunities provided by the youth group while conversing with the local youngsters about their experiences.

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?

Why Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ missed out on Oscars 2025 nomination?
World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash

World biggest iceberg puts millions of penguins in danger with possible clash
Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'

Tate Mcrae shares release date of new album 'So Close To What'
Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?

Ben Affleck saw Jennifer Lopez, Kevin Costner’s romance coming before spilt?
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Kate Middleton makes delightful announcement after Prince Harry's legal win
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash
Prince Harry helps ‘devastated’ Meghan Markle amid new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take step back amid relationship struggles
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Princess Charlene sparks split rumours with Prince Albert with shocking move
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
Queen Camilla shares powerful message on rising hate speech
King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
King Charles’ responds to Prince Harry's ‘legal action against his government’
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Prince William breaks silence after Prince Harry's legal win in first outing
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Princess Diana's nieces hit back at 'crazy' party claims
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Crown Prince, Princess of Norway enjoy skiing with Prince Sverre Magnus
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts
Lady Kitty Spencer shares adorable insights into daughter Athena's bond with her aunts