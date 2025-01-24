Prince William prepares Prince Louis for new royal challenge

Prince William is setting the stage for Prince Louis to take on an exciting new royal challenge.
On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited Toxteth, Liverpool, to meet with local community members and schoolchildren.
During his visit, Prince William met pupils from Princes Primary School and English Martyrs Catholic Primary School.
He met local children, who presented him with three special envelopes, each containing a £10 note for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The gifts were given as a fun task called the 'Smile Challenge', which required the kids to creatively use the money to put a smile on someone's face, but with a twist: they couldn't simply hand over the cash.
"This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge. That's very kind of you, thank you very much," William responded to the thoughtful gesture.
He also expressed, "I ask my children this every day and they always say absolutely nothing at all."
Prince William also spoke about the opportunities provided by the youth group while conversing with the local youngsters about their experiences.