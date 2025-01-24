Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary share delightful photo to mark special day

The Royal Family of Denmark rang in the birthday of young princess with a special post

  • January 24, 2025
Danish Royal Family is celebrating Countess Athena’s 13th birthday!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, January 24, the King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, shared a beautiful snap of Countess Athena on the Danish Royal Family account as they rang in the princess’ birthday.

The caption which was originally penned in Danish language translates, “Her Excellence Countess Athena has a birthday and is turning 13 today.”

In the snap, the adorable Royal Family member was seen standing in front of a bookshelf that had a plenty of books and a beautiful photo frame of the countess’ childhood picture with her mother, Princess Marie.

On her birthday, Athena was wearing a shimmery blue-colored top along with black pants, while her smile and wavy hair added charm to the look.

“In connection with her birthday, Her Royal Highness Princess Marie has photographed today's birthday,” the caption further read.

The post quickly garnered some heartfelt comments from the fans and followers who wished the Princess a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Princess Athena,” commented one, while another penned, “Congratulations to the young lady.”

A third wrote, “Beautiful like her mother. Congratulations on your birthday.”

Countess Athena of Monpezat is the younger child and only daughter of Prince Joachim and his second wife Princess Marie.

