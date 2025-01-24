Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion

Princess Anne has spoken publicly for the first time about the unexplained concussion she suffered in June, 2024.
While speaking to the Press Association on a trip to South Africa, the Princess Royal revealed that she has no memory of the incident that occurred on her Gatcombe Park estate and led to a five-night hospital stay.
The accident was believed to be caused by a horse as her medical team had described her injuries as being consistent with the type of impact from a horse's legs or head.
However, Princess Anne has now denied that concussion was caused by horse accident.
"I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens, no, nothing to do with horses,” the princess said.
She continued, “Seeing the chickens was my regular visit, I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way.”
The Princess Royal was forced to temporarily step down from royal duties at the time, missing a planned trip to Canada and the Japanese state visit to the UK.
However, she has since made a full recovery and has resumed her royal duties.
"It just reminds you, shows you - you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover,” Princess Anne said of the incident.
She continued, "You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind] and last summer I was very close to not being. take each day as it comes, they say."
The princess said there were no lasting ill-effects, but added, "You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really."
Princess Anne carried out a two-day visit to South Africa this week.