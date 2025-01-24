Royal

Princess Anne breaks silence on mysterious 2024 concussion

  • January 24, 2025


Princess Anne has spoken publicly for the first time about the unexplained concussion she suffered in June, 2024.

While speaking to the Press Association on a trip to South Africa, the Princess Royal revealed that she has no memory of the incident that occurred on her Gatcombe Park estate and led to a five-night hospital stay.

The accident was believed to be caused by a horse as her medical team had described her injuries as being consistent with the type of impact from a horse's legs or head.

However, Princess Anne has now denied that concussion was caused by horse accident.

"I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens, no, nothing to do with horses,” the princess said.

She continued, “Seeing the chickens was my regular visit, I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way.”

The Princess Royal was forced to temporarily step down from royal duties at the time, missing a planned trip to Canada and the Japanese state visit to the UK.

However, she has since made a full recovery and has resumed her royal duties.

"It just reminds you, shows you - you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover,” Princess Anne said of the incident.

She continued, "You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind] and last summer I was very close to not being. take each day as it comes, they say." 

The princess said there were no lasting ill-effects, but added, "You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really."

Princess Anne carried out a two-day visit to South Africa this week.

