Sarah Ferguson shares thrilling statement after attending key event

Sarah Ferguson is “thrilled” to be a part of a huge event!
In a joint Instagram post with her charitable trust, the Duchess of York expressed her delightful and heartfelt feelings after attending the United Nations International Day of Education show.
“I’m thrilled to have been a part of The United Nations International Day of Education show hosted by @peaceoneday_official. Education has always been a powerful tool for positive change,” she expressed.
Ferguson continued to reveal the accomplishments she and her trusts, Children in Crisis in 1993 and Sarah’s Trust in 2019, have achieved so far.
“We’ve educated over 1.4 million children, trained more than 18,000 teachers, and built 57 schools. But we’re not stopping there - each year, we continue to support hundreds of schools worldwide,” the Duchess unveiled.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife also encouraged her fans and followers to watch the live Education Day show via the link she had shared.
“Together, we can raise awareness and continue to fight for access to education for every child, everywhere. Let’s make sure education continues to be a foundation for peace and progress,” she concluded.
Sarah Ferguson’s fans were quick to appreciate the Duchess for her admirable efforts for the betterment of the world.