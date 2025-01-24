Entertainment

Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage

The 2025 Grammy Awards have been scheduled to air on Sunday, February 2

Grammy Awards have become to be more thrilling with Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish’s performances added to it!

On Friday, January 24, the Recording Academy took to its official Instagram handle and shared a string of multiple posts, revealing all the performers who are set to light up the stage with their thrilling performances at the 67th Grammy Awards.

The Grammys, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, will see the exciting performances of several A-listers, making the night unforgettable for the celebs and fans alike.

In the list of performers are Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Raye, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Shakira, Charli XCX, and Doechii.

The captions of the posts read, “The 67th GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need.”

Meanwhile, the videos featured attention grabbing visuals that were truly a feast for the eyes, showcasing highlights of the singers’ from their hit tracks.

In the clips were also mentioned the details of the award show, including date and time.

To note, Grammy Awards 2025 will air on CBS TV on February 2 at 8 PM ET.

