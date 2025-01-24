Princess Anne reveals retirement plans after brutal demand to King Charles

Royal

Royal

Princess Anne, who is known as the hardest working members of the royal family with the highest number of engagements last year, has revealed her shocking retirement plans.

During her recent visit to South Africa, the Princess Royal, who is approaching her 75th birthday in August, shared that retirement is not on the cards for her.

"I don't think there's a retirement programme on this particular life," the King’s sister told Association Press.

Princess Anne further added, “It really isn’t written in, no. It isn’t really an option, no, I don’t think so.”

The retirement plans of the Princess Royal comes after she reportedly demanded royal titles for her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter in the Royal Family from King Charles.

A source told Radar that Princess is putting pressure on Charles to make her daughter Zara a princess.

Princess Anne carried out her first public engagement in 1969 at the young age of 18 when she opened an educational and training centre in Shropshire.

A year later, she began her longest association with a charity, becoming president of Save the Children and later patron.

Princess Anne has played an important role last year when she stepped up in support of Charles amid his cancer diagnosis.

