Royal

King Charles welcomes St Kitts and Nevis PM to Sandringham Estate

Dr. Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, met King Charles in Norfolk

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
King Charles is meeting Dr. Terrance Drew!

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, January 24, the British Royal Family shared a snap of the 76-year-old monarch with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, who visited the King at his private residence in Sandringham.

“Today, The King welcomed the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,” penned the Royal Family in the post’s caption.

It is pertinent to mention that the Caribbean country, which gained independence from Great Britain on September 19, 1983, is now a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Moreover, King Charles serves as the constitutional monarch of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In 2023, Terrance Drew claimed that the Caribbean nation is “not totally free” until the British King remains head of the state.

He also called on the monarchy to apologise for its historical links to the slave trade, reported BBC back then.

Meanwhile, it is significant to note that the details of the meeting are still under the wraps from both sides.

For those uninformed, Prime Minister Terrance Drew is the fourth and current PM of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

