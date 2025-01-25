Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise avoids royal role for one major issue

Lady Louise Windsor's path as a working royal seems uncertain!
The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie spotted at many royal events but she does not use a HRH title and is unlikely to ever do so.
While conversing with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "It's clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up, full-time royal duties), the working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground.”
She continued, "But I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer.”
The royal correspondent went on to say, “The most common complaint about the Royal Family is that they cost too much. Extra working royals would mean extra staff, extra administration, extra security – extra cost.”
“And that is not the direction that either the King or William want to take,” the source said.
Notably, Louise is currently enjoying her private life despite the fact that she is the niece of King Charles.