Entertainment

Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse sparked marriage speculations last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations  

Robert Pattinson delighted fans by with his attendance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse.

According to Us Weekly magazine, the Twilight star appeared at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter show on January 24, Friday.

For the fashion gala, the father-of-one was wearing a stylish Dior jacket, which he paired with navy trousers and leather shoes. He elevated his look by adding a scarf and the baker boy hat.

Apart from the 38-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Mickey 17, numerous big Hollywood celebrities, including Kate Moss, Gwendoline Christie, Joe Alwyn, Kieran Culkin, Jada Crawley, Chris Paul, DJ Snake, and others.

This came after an insider revealed to a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, that Pattinson and his long-time girlfriend have tied the knot on New Year's Eve at a luxurious Caribbean resort. 

"They were so cute and sweet their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress, and their family was there as well," the tipster remarked.

The source also added, "It was such a cute wedding."

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who began dating each other in July 2018, are also parents to their daughter, whom they welcomed in March 2024.

As of now, the couple has not publicly confirmed the wedding reports.  

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

A$AP Rocky's lawyer dubs rapper's accuser 'fraud' amid gun assault trial

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update

King Charles reacts to Princess Anne's shocking health update
Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match

Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Kanye West’s sexual assault case drags on as ex-assistant plots key strategy
Kanye West’s sexual assault case drags on as ex-assistant plots key strategy
Barack Obama faces ongoing Jennifer Aniston rumors amid marriage speculation
Barack Obama faces ongoing Jennifer Aniston rumors amid marriage speculation
Angelina Jolie hit by setback after Oscars snub as son Pax suffers E-Bike accident
Angelina Jolie hit by setback after Oscars snub as son Pax suffers E-Bike accident
DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper breathes his last at 43
DJ Unk, ‘Walk It Out’ rapper breathes his last at 43
Miley Cyrus, family aim for peace with Billy Ray amid post-2024 drama?
Miley Cyrus, family aim for peace with Billy Ray amid post-2024 drama?
Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant
Timothee Chalamet's sister Pauline takes aim at Kylie Jenner in heated rant
Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage
Grammy Awards 2025: Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX to light up stage
Kendrick Lamar, SZA to join forces for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show
Kendrick Lamar, SZA to join forces for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show
Morgan Wallen announces ‘I’m the Problem’ album release date, 2025 tour
Morgan Wallen announces ‘I’m the Problem’ album release date, 2025 tour
Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment
Dave Coulier’s wife shares heartbreaking update on actor’s cancer treatment
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Angelina Jolie's Oscar hopes 'harmed' by Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with shocking new claims from journalist