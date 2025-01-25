Robert Pattinson graces 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations  

Robert Pattinson delighted fans by with his attendance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week amid marriage speculations with his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse.
According to Us Weekly magazine, the Twilight star appeared at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter show on January 24, Friday.
For the fashion gala, the father-of-one was wearing a stylish Dior jacket, which he paired with navy trousers and leather shoes. He elevated his look by adding a scarf and the baker boy hat.
Apart from the 38-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Mickey 17, numerous big Hollywood celebrities, including Kate Moss, Gwendoline Christie, Joe Alwyn, Kieran Culkin, Jada Crawley, Chris Paul, DJ Snake, and others.
This came after an insider revealed to a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, that Pattinson and his long-time girlfriend have tied the knot on New Year's Eve at a luxurious Caribbean resort.
"They were so cute and sweet their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress, and their family was there as well," the tipster remarked.
The source also added, "It was such a cute wedding."
For the unversed, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who began dating each other in July 2018, are also parents to their daughter, whom they welcomed in March 2024.
As of now, the couple has not publicly confirmed the wedding reports.