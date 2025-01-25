Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match

Manchester City makes one last effort to stay in the top teams after a horrible last few weeks, with some additions to the team.
As per Reuters, the Citizens will be changing up the squad for the match against Chelsea on Saturday as two major player, Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku are set to miss the game at Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola, the City's manager, shared on Friday with press that they will be adding newcomers Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov in the team for the upcoming match.
Due to an abductor injury, Dias was pulled out at half-time on Wednesday’s match against Paris St Germain.
While Doku "felt something" during the match with Ipswich Town on January 19, which the Sky Blues dominated with 6-0.
Guardiola informed the press about the latest addition, noting, "Vitor is young, he has huge personality, needs time. If he’s here with us, of course he can start."
“Khusanov has already settled for the fact that he played in the French league, handling tough, quick, fast players. But he doesn’t speak much English so communication will be one of the situations that we have to deal with," he added.
It is pertinent to note, the 20-year-old will be the first Uzbekistan player in the Man City squad.
"Marmoush, I think he will adapt quickly," the 54-year-old revealed while discussing the Egyptian footballer who showed off his stunning form in the 2024/25 season with 20 goals in 26 games for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Furthermore, Guardiola said that these young players being part of the team will change the club for the better and will make the squad stronger.
At present, City are fifth in the table after a horrible few weeks, while Chelsea are two points above them in fourth,
With the present results, fifth consecutive Premier League title does not look possible for the team, but Guardiola shared that he is confident his men would at least secure a top-four finish.
"(Saturday’s match) is really important. We are very close in the table even with the big, big problems we had in the recent past, the goal this week is really, really important."
Pep Guardiola didn't say much about the departure of captain Kyle Walker, who has signed with AC Milan in a loan move.