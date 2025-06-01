Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami ‘another victory at home’

Inter Miami dominated 5-1 on Saturday night, with Lionel Messi delivering a stellar performance by scoring twice and providing two assists.
According to ESPN, the Argentine opened the scoring with goals in the 15th and 24th minutes. Messi also set up Tadeo Allende’s opener in the 13th minute and assisted Fafa Pico’s goal in the 89th minute.
Additionally, he played a key role in the move that led to Luis Suarez’s strike in the 64th minute.
This marks the second consecutive game in which the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner netted at least two goals and registered a goal assist.
"I see him in every game. We all see the same thing. We try to support him however we can... Obviously, he’s the greatest player to ever play this game. And we have to understand that if he’s not shining, it’s because one of us is failing. That’s the reality," said Mascherano.
The win over Columbus lifts Inter Miami to third place with 29 points.
On June 14, Inter Miami will face Egypt’s Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium—the home ground of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins—in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup. Before that, Messi will join the Argentina national team for World Cup qualifiers against Chile on June 5 and Colombia on June 10.