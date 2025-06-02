Sports

Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz steals the French Open limelight with heartwarming gesture against Ben Shelton

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz showed true sportsmanship during the face-off with Ben Shelton at the French Open as he called himself for breaking rules.

According to NBC Sports, the defending champion beat Shelton 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over the weekend to claim victory in the fourth round at Roland-Garros.

But the highlight of the match was when Alcaraz showed sportsmanship and told the umpire when he broke the rule.

Early in the second set, the American player hit a passing shot that Spaindrad could not reach, but he threw his racket and luckily hit the ball and sent it back over the net. Alcaraz was awarded a point, but he went to the umpire and said that he was not holding the racket when it touched the ball.

Since he was not holding his racket, the point was then given to Shelton. When the crowd at the Court Philippe-Chatrier learnt about the matter, Alcaraz was given a round of applause.

Alcaraz praises Shelton as ‘a great person’

During a post-match conference, the 22-year-old praised the American seeded 13th, saying, “Apart from being a great player, he’s also a great person. We get along super well. Of course on the court there are no friends; we both want to win, and we’ll both do our best to defeat the other. But it’s also important to know how to accept a defeat, even though it hurts.”

After the match ended, both of the players approached the net with smiling faces and showed respect for each other.

Alcaraz will now face American tennis player Tommy Paul in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Lewis Hamilton future in jeopardy after crash apology at Spanish Grand Prix
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries but also from brand deals and other sources
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina in a close three-set match
French Open 2025: Svitolina advances to quarter-finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini
French Open 2025: Svitolina advances to quarter-finals with victory over Jasmine Paolini
Elina Svitolina defeated last year's finalist Jasmine Paolini with scores of 4-6, 7-6 (8-6) and 6-1
Beckham slams Man United players for ‘not acting in the right manner’
Beckham slams Man United players for ‘not acting in the right manner’
David Beckham sends strong message to the Manchester United player for failing to uphold club's badge
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami ‘another victory at home’
Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami ‘another victory at home’
Lionel Messi shines with two goals, two assists as Inter Miami crush Columbus
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event
With PUBG Mobile’s latest update, players can immerse themselves in Attack on Titan universe
Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Herculez Gomez reveals surprising details about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential MLS deal
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Epic Games is lining up enticing array of free rewards for attendees who partake in 'Galactic Battle'
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic show strength in Paris to qualify for the French Open fourth round
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
Simone Biles and Iga Swiatek achieved great success in their careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Cardoso played a key role in helping the Chicago Sky achieve their first victory of the season