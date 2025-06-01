Sports

Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside

Epic Games is lining up enticing array of free rewards for attendees who partake in 'Galactic Battle'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside

Epic Games has announced the highly requested “Death Star Sabotage” live event for Fortnite.

The developer company revealed that the event will climax with the ongoing Star Wars-themed ‘Galactic Battle’ season.

Fortnite ‘Death Star Sabotage’ event

Epic Games stated that players can join in and watch the live event by entering the Death Star Sabotage map, which will be featured on the in-game Discover page starting June 7 at 12 PM ET.

Thousands of people are expected to tune in and watch the show, particularly now that Fortnite is widely available on mobile devices and cloud streaming.

To note, players who locate and enter these rifts are brought to a position on an overhead Star Destroyer they can temporarily operate, using its turbolasers to pulverize the map below.

Epic Games is lining up an enticing array of free rewards for attendees who partake in the finale of the “Galactic Battle.”

According to the company, Fortnite significations all over the globe have broken records and delivered unforgettable experiences, and ‘Death Star Sabotage’ is being set up to become yet another glorious chapter in the continuing saga.

Passes across several game modes will become unavailable at 2pm ET, so downtime for the next Fortnite season is expected to start once the event ends. 

