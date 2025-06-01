PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event

Developer Krafton has officially announced a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile, as the game has partnered with Attack on Titan for an all-new experience.
PUBG Mobile revealed that the new event brings in some gameplay features, alongside new themed character sets, items, voice packs, and more through the themed Prize Path and Lucky Spin content.
PUBG Mobile partners with Attack on Titan
The event is set for Friday, May 30 to July 6, 2025, in which players can further immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe with the arrival of iconic character sets of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann.
Each set is available in both anime-inspired and realistic 3D styles, letting players seamlessly switch between a vibrant, cartoon-like appearance and one more lifelike as they face off on the battlegrounds.
To note, those who acquire both the Armin Arlert character set and the Colossal Titan set can trigger Armin's transformation into the full force of the Colossal Titan, bringing an explosive new dimension to their gameplay.
With these transformations, players can immerse themselves in a wide array of themed content that captures the spirit and intensity of Attack on Titan, including the Armored Titan costume and the Mini Colossal Titan Buddy companion.
Moreover, players can explore a variety of customisable items inspired by the Scout Regiment, the elite group of soldiers dedicated to defending humanity from the Titans, including the Scout Regiment gear set, the Scout Regiment horse, the Cart Titan Dacia, and the muscle-bound Colossal Titan Dacia.