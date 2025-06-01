Sports

PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event

With PUBG Mobile’s latest update, players can immerse themselves in Attack on Titan universe

  • by Web Desk
  • |
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event
PUBG Mobile teams up with Attack on Titan for new crossover event

Developer Krafton has officially announced a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile, as the game has partnered with Attack on Titan for an all-new experience.

PUBG Mobile revealed that the new event brings in some gameplay features, alongside new themed character sets, items, voice packs, and more through the themed Prize Path and Lucky Spin content.

PUBG Mobile partners with Attack on Titan

The event is set for Friday, May 30 to July 6, 2025, in which players can further immerse themselves in the Attack on Titan universe with the arrival of iconic character sets of Eren Jaeger, Armin Arlert, Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann.

Each set is available in both anime-inspired and realistic 3D styles, letting players seamlessly switch between a vibrant, cartoon-like appearance and one more lifelike as they face off on the battlegrounds.

To note, those who acquire both the Armin Arlert character set and the Colossal Titan set can trigger Armin's transformation into the full force of the Colossal Titan, bringing an explosive new dimension to their gameplay.

With these transformations, players can immerse themselves in a wide array of themed content that captures the spirit and intensity of Attack on Titan, including the Armored Titan costume and the Mini Colossal Titan Buddy companion.

Moreover, players can explore a variety of customisable items inspired by the Scout Regiment, the elite group of soldiers dedicated to defending humanity from the Titans, including the Scout Regiment gear set, the Scout Regiment horse, the Cart Titan Dacia, and the muscle-bound Colossal Titan Dacia. 

Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal
Herculez Gomez reveals surprising details about Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential MLS deal
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Fortnite announces highly anticipated event for players: What's inside
Epic Games is lining up enticing array of free rewards for attendees who partake in 'Galactic Battle'
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Djokovic, Sinner continue winning streaks to reach French Open last 16
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic show strength in Paris to qualify for the French Open fourth round
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
World’s richest female athlete surpasses Simone Biles, Iga Swiatek with massive earnings
Simone Biles and Iga Swiatek achieved great success in their careers by winning many tournaments and getting big brand deals
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Angel Reese overlooked by LeBron James’ friend as Cardoso takes spotlight
Cardoso played a key role in helping the Chicago Sky achieve their first victory of the season
Patrick Mahomes surprises everyone with Olympics snub
Patrick Mahomes surprises everyone with Olympics snub
Patrick Mahomes is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time
Cameron Brink sets hearts on fire with stunning bathroom selfie
Cameron Brink sets hearts on fire with stunning bathroom selfie
WNBA star player Cameron Brink is known for bringing style on and off the basketball court
GTA 6 Online launch must needs this feature to go smoothly on day one
GTA 6 Online launch must needs this feature to go smoothly on day one
GTA 6 Online is set to open floodgates, and as hordes of players flock to Vice City
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game ads now pushing bundles
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in-game ads now pushing bundles
Call of Duty is adding crossover with 'John Wick' movie 'Ballerina'
John Cena, Cody Rhodes reunite at WWE SmackDown: 'will never hesitate'
John Cena, Cody Rhodes reunite at WWE SmackDown: 'will never hesitate'
Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Logan Paula and John Cena got into a brawl ahead of WWE Money in the Bank
Tom Brady reacts to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge
Tom Brady reacts to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge
Former American quarterback Tom Brady has given DJ Khaled a befitting response to the Fanatics Fest challenge
French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek advance to fourth round with convincing wins
French Open 2025: Sabalenka, Swiatek advance to fourth round with convincing wins
Aryna Sabalenka has now been the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player for 40 straight weeks